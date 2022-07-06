Court convicts farmer on own plea

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: GNA

A 27-year-old farmer who stole a Toyota Vitz Taxi valued at GH¢30,000.00, an Infinix Hot 10 mobile phone, and a cash sum of GH¢450.00 has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.



Stephen Akakpo, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, pleaded guilty to the charges.



Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah that the complainant was a taxi driver and a resident of Adjei Kojo.



He said the convict was a farmer and resided at Adidome Klanomadi near Dzodze in the Volta Region whilst his accomplices namely Michelle, Joshua, and Moses also known as ‘Mozaa’ now at large, were residents of Ashaiman, Klagon, and Dzodze in the Volta Region, respectively.



Chief Inspector Benneh said on June 29, 2022, at about 2100 hours, the complainant was working with ash and yellow Toyota Vitz taxi at Ashaiman lorry station when Akakpo, now convict, and two of his accomplices signaled him to stop and they asked him to take them to Emef Junction, Lashibi.



The prosecution said the convict sat in the front seat, while Michelle sat in the back seat behind the driver and Joshua sat behind the convict.



Chief Inspector Benneh said on reaching Emef Junction, the convict, and his accomplices, attacked the complainant whilst the car was in motion.



The prosecution said in the ensuing melee, that Michelle who was armed with an electrical cable, tied the complainant’s neck against the headrest of the driver’s seat whilst the convict smeared substance suspected to be containing chloroform in the face of the complainant.



Chief Inspector Benneh said the complainant suddenly became unconscious, and the car came to a halt.



He said the three pulled the complainant from the car containing his Infinix Hot 10 mobile phone value GH¢850.00 and an amount of GH¢450.00 and dumped him in a bush at the roadside around Emef Junction and drove off.



Chief Inspector Benneh said the next day, at about 3:30 am, the complainant became conscious but felt very dizzy and could not stand on his feet, hence, sat at the roadside helpless.