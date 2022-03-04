Coups only retire development of Africa – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said that military overtakes in Africa have only managed to retire the development of the continent.



According to him, these coups brought no development or improvement in the livelihood of the citizenry, citinewsroom.com reports.



Speaking to officials of the Pan African Youth Union in Accra, Akufo-Addo urged that Africans should not entertain the idea of coups as a means to bring improvement in the lives of the masses.



“We have to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility in our continent. We have seen what the years of coup and military intervention did to our continent in the past.



“Coups only retard progress. Let’s not entertain them,” the president was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



The West African sub-region has recently seen three military overtakes in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, as well as an attempted coup in Guinea.



Also, Jihadist activities have increased in the sub-region with recent attacks in Burkina Faso close to Ghana’s border and also in Mali.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, previously indicated that the government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the military overtakes and Jihadist activities in the West Africa sub-region.



“The resurgence of military coups in West Africa is of grave concern. H.E. President Akufo-Addo and I, along with the rest of the administration, are saddened to see our neighbouring countries fall victim to military violence and extremism,” the vice president was quoted.