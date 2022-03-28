'Coups not solution to political issues in Ghana, let’s avoid them' – National House of Chiefs

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

The National House of Chiefs has advised Ghanaians to do away with perceptions that coup d’état is an alternative to democratic rule.



Some analysts have warned that the worsening economic situation in the country may make Ghana vulnerable to a forceful takeover of government.



Recently, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, expressed his fear that Ghana may have a coup on its hands if urgent action is not taken by the state.



“We do not want a coup in this country. Yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one in our hands very soon,” he said while delivering a lecture in Accra.



There are two different trials ongoing against persons charged with treason-related offences.



But National House of Chiefs President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, said the House believes democratic governance is the best system and most preferred for the majority of Ghanaians.



He was speaking during a national house of chiefs meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



“In recent times, the use of the word coup or military takeovers have become a very common expression for some people in society. It must be emphasized that irrespective of the form, nature and composition of the military government, democratic and constitutional government is the most preferred choice for the majority of Ghanaians. The country has witnessed a number of military interventions in the political history, which to a very large extent did not properly address the political and social aspirations of the country.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that he will go tough on persons attempting to topple the government and destabilize the country’s democratic gains.



He says Ghana’s democracy and that of the world cannot be left to persons who want to “gratify their personal ambition, ambitions which show little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people”



Speaking at the 65th Independence Day parade in Cape Coast, the President assured that his administration is committed to strengthening peace and stability to fulfil the purpose for which the country transitioned to constitutional rule.



“The great majority of us who are committed to democratic values and institutions will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and deploy all legitimate means in our democracy to maintain our free open system of governance which has respect for human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.”