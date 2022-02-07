Coups not a solution to hardships in Africa - Sam Korankye Ankrah

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Military overthrows make things worse, Sam Korankye Ankrah



Coups can be avoided if African leaders put the needs of their citizens first, Sam Korankye Ankrah



We have to put in measures to ensure that our democracy works, Korankye Ankrah



Founder of Royal House Chapel, Sam Korankye Ankrah, has lamented the recent military interventions in the West African sub-region.



He said coups could never be the solution to the hardship faced by citizens of the African continent, but they rather made things worse.



According to Myjoyonline, Sam Korankye Ankrah made these remarks when he received the US President's Lifetime Achievement Award. He encouraged African leaders to put in measures to ensure that democracy works.



"This is not the time for military interventions; we've had military interventions previously, it didn't help us. Corruption went high; our institutions broke down, law and order broke down. We didn't see any development, and so let us put our hands together and let's make our democracy work," he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



However, the founder of Royal House Chapel noted that coups could be avoided should African leaders prioritise the needs of their citizens.



He said rather than protecting the public purse and improving the citizenry's lives, African leaders amass worth for themselves.



"If they ensure that our young people will get the jobs to do, if they can ensure that people can put food on their table three times a day, if they can ensure that our children are educated if they can ensure that at the end of the day, everybody can get a place to lay your heads, nobody will complain, nobody will fight, there will be no agitation, and there will be no reason for any military intervention in our nation," he added.