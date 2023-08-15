Coups in Africa: Ghana is like dry grass, we have to be careful – Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (rtd), has warned Ghana over the possibility of political upheavals including coups and civil disobedience.



According to him, the country is very close to the situations that led to military overtakes in other countries in the West African sub-region including its neighbour; Burkina Faso.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based CTV, on Monday, August 14, 2023, the former chief of staff likened Ghana’s situation to dry grass waiting to be inflamed.



“It is a terrible situation… Ghanaians and other Africans are dying in Morocco and Tunisia, trying to travel to Europe but it is not easy.



“Our situation is like the dry grass that led to the fires in Hawaii. This is our position; we are close to Burkina Faso and their country is in flames.



“We have to look at their situation and learn something from it, we must learn some lessons from them. We are very close to what led to the situation they find themselves in today. We must be very careful,” he said in Twi.



