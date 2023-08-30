Coups have never solved any problem; it only makes it worse – Johnson Sirleaf

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has spoken against the recurring instances of coups in the West African sub-region.



She emphasised that such actions only make worse the existing problems rather than solving them.



The comments by Johnson Sirleaf come as a reaction to the recurring coups in the West African sub-region.



The recent coup is the one that occurred in Gabon where some Mutinous soldiers seized power and forced the President, Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi TV, the former president noted that regardless of the justification there is for coups, they haven’t helped in solving the inherent challenges.



“Honestly, I am concerned, and I think every African should be too. Because coups have never solved any problem, they only make it even worse. When you look at what the action is and the justification for it,” she said.



Ellen Johnson Sirleaf added that the end of every coup d’état is destruction and getting out of the effects is difficult.



“The results based on empirical evidence is that coups lead to devastations. It leads to death; it leads to destruction. It sets a country back. I can just say that my country Liberia is a clear example of that.



“When you look at other countries, they will tell you that when a country is destroyed, the rebuilding process is so difficult,” she added.



