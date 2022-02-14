Coups are not the way to go – Amankwa Manu

Politics of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region Kofi Amankwa Manu has said coups are not an alternative to democratic governance.



The MP’s comments follow the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor who had made suggestive coup comments on social media.



Speaking on Sunday, 13 February 2022, at the launch of a youth empowerment program in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, the MP said: “When you have people who are supposed to know better talking or calling for coups it is worrying.”



He emphasized the dire consequences of coups.



Mr. Manu said: “Sometimes I shudder to wonder if those who are calling for coups have experienced coups in Ghana or other countries within the sub-region.



“I don’t think it is the way to go. Look we have many people, we have people who support what the New Patriotic Party is doing, much the same way we have others who also have a different opinion.”



He called on people who have issues with the government to resort to democratic means to resolve them.



“That is why within the laws of Ghana, we have set that every four years we will go to the ballot, so if you like what the NPP is doing, just go to the ballot and make that decision, if, on the other hand, you disagree, again you have the ballot to make that decision,” the MP stated.



Meanwhile, the #FixTheCountry conveyor has been charged with treason felony by the police.



He made his first appearance at the Ashaiman District Court today, Monday, February 14 where he was denied bail and remanded into custody.



The Presiding Judge, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes said taking into consideration the nature of the offense, her court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.



She, however, directed that Mr. Oliver Barker Vormawor be allowed access to his lawyer, and three family members from 10 am to 4 pm daily.



He was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.



The Police have indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.