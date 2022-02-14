Couple remanded over alleged murder of daughter

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: GNA

A couple who allegedly murdered their four-year-old daughter at Aduoko cottage near Apugya in the Aowin Municipality have been remanded in Police custody by the Enchi District Magistrate court.



The suspects, Salomey Oteku, 27 and Effah Donaldson, 34, both farmers, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



The court presided over by his Worship, Eric Baah Boateng, did not take the plea of the suspects. They are expected to reappear on Tuesday February 16, 2022.



Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the court that the deceased Francisca Adu-Teye is the biological daughter of Salomey and a stepdaughter of Donaldson.



He said on January 3, 2022, the suspects claimed the deceased had wet her bed, hence, subjected her to severe beatings until she fell unconscious and was rushed to the Aowin community clinic at New Yakasi for medical attention.



The Prosecutor said, on January 4, 2022, at 0145 hours, the victim kicked the bucket while receiving treatment at the said health facility.



He said officials in-charge of the facility made a report to the Police and based on the information, they went to inspect the body and found two fresh wounds on her buttocks, back and her left hand had also been dislocated.



The couple were therefore arrested and sent to the Enchi Police station for interrogation.



Detective Agyare said, in their caution statement, Salomey told the Police that a month ago, she left the deceased under the care of Donaldson to go and fetch water but when she returned, he alleged a branch of a tree fell on the victim’s hand which caused the dislocation.



According to the prosecution, Donaldson also claimed while Salomey and the deceased were on their way to the farm she accidentally fell and that led to the dislocation of the hand.



The prosecutor said with the wounds on the deceased buttocks, the suspects purported that she unknowingly sat in a hot earthenware.



Detective Agyare further added that, “while the deceased wounds were healing, Salomey said Donaldson canned her again on the same spot and blood started oozing. With the wounds on Adu-Teye’s back, it was because of the excessive beatings from Donaldson but he denied.”



The prosecutor informed the court that they were waiting for a comprehensive medical report from Enchi Government hospital to continue with prosecution.