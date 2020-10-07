Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Couple arrested for ‘killing’ their 2-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a public latrine

The couple have been remanded into police custody and are assisting investigations

34-year-old Kwasi Amoah and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Naomi Ofori, have been arrested by the Sehwi Wiawso Police Command for allegedly killing their 2-year-old daughter.



According to a Joy News report, the Regional Police Commander, ASP Michael Nkekesi, confirmed the incident, revealing that the Assemblyman for the area was the one who reported the case to the police.



The Assemblyman, Simon Akoh reported the discovery of a dead body in a public latrine at Akoti and named the mother of the deceased as a suspect.



Police after receiving the complaint arrested Naomi Ofori who upon interrogation claimed innocence and said the death of her baby was orchestrated by her boyfriend, Kwasi Amoah.



According to the mother of the 2-year-old girl, Akwasi Amoah had earlier suggested they sell off their daughter for money which she disagreed.



Naomi said before the body of her daughter was discovered, she had gone missing for three days and suspected the baby’s father of her disappearance and subsequent death.



Kwasi Amoah has been picked up by the police to assist in investigations while they have both been remanded into police custody.



The body of the girl has also been deposited at the Sehwi Wiawso hospital for an autopsy and preservation.

