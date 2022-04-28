Coup plotters don't respect the Ghanaian people - Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo speaks on 30th anniversary of the referendum



Akufo-Addo calls out coup plotters



Amend constitution if necessary, Akufo-Addo



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called for an amendment of the constitution if that would help cure the failings with the present ways of doing things.



According to him, it must be noted that the constitution is a living document and should reflect the times within which it is in operation.



“The Constitution is a living document and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times,” he said during an address on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution on Thursday April 28, 2022.



Addressing the subject of coup d’états that recently threatened Ghana’s enviable democracy, President Akufo-Addo said such people show disrespect to the citizens.



He added that it appears such people fear the process of democratic elections and for which reason they choose seemingly simpler ways around winning political power.



He therefore called on all to reject such persons and their contorted ideologies.



“Several attempts to take Ghana down the path of multiparty democracy was met with stiff opposition and cynical response. They will rather have authoritarian rule foisted on the citizens claiming Ghana was underdeveloped and we needed to get things done in a hurry.



“They claimed that democracy was cumbersome and will divide Ghanaians along tribal lines. However, the word was widespread and unanimous to have a decade-long ban on party political activities imposed in 1981 lifted and the return to multiparty democracy established. The Ghanaian people wanted a living condition of freedom where there was respect for individual liberty.



“Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people, they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people. Thus, seeking a short cut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good,” he said.