General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coup in Niger confirmed as soldiers announce ouster of president on state TV

The contingent that announced the coup on RTN The contingent that announced the coup on RTN

Soldiers appeared on national TV in Niger late Wednesday evening to announce the ouster of president Mohamed Bazoum.

The officials numbering 10 belonged to different institutions of the security architecture reading by their uniforms.

The reader, not identified by name, wearing a blue uniform was seated as the nine others lined up behind him.

The announcement aside confirming the ouster of Bazoum, dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the country's borders.

More soon