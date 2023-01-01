Coup, deaths, marriages: Inside Rev Owusu Bempah’s mixed bag of 2023 prophecies

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah delivered a mixed bag of prophecies in the wee hours of Sunday, January 1, 2022; cautioning that only prayers could help avert some of the unpalatable incidents God had revealed to him.



Leading the congregation through the 31st December Watchnight Service at the headquarters of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI), he emphasized that men of God in and of themselves did not prophesy except what God had revealed to them.



His list of prophecies, 18 per GhanaWeb count, spanned incidents that were bound to bring grief and doom but interspersed were others that gave glad tidings to the faithful.



Most of them related to Ghana whiles a few bordered on other African countries and specifically the United States of America.



A crucial one relative to the politico-security state of the nation was a caution that a military takeover could be witnessed if government does not take measures to avert same, whiles again tasking the faithful to seek divine intervention.



“If we are not careful, a coup could take place. I saw hands without bodies holding weapons and undertaking destructive actions. The hands were swift and untraceable, its target was the presidency.



“I asked the Lord and he said he loves Ghana and therefore instructed me to say it and alert the leaders to take measures because it could happen when we are unaware,” he said.



See below the list of Owusu Bempah’s prophecies



1. Local airline could get involved in an accident that could shock the nation, aviation authorities must be careful. 2023 will witness a lot of plane crashes, we will be hearing of many more



2. COVID, I saw a spirit from muddy waters straddling north, south, east, west. Sun looked at the spirit and did nothing, the world could experience another serious ailment. The sun asked sons of men to do something about it.



3. A prominent tree in a forest was chopped off by a cutlass and trees were wailing. The trees were Ghanaians and the chopped tree was a prominent person.



4. US-branded planes releasing missiles and a dragon trying to strike it but unable to do so. America could enter a war that will affect or engulf the world



5. Another prominent Ghanaian may be lost and the Christian fraternity must intensify their prayers.



6. Four spirits have opened their mouths wide and are baying for the blood of men, as instructed by a voice



7. Deadly floods are likely to happen and it is important to undertake basic activities like desilting gutters and creating more



8. A lot of youth deaths on the horizon



9. Issues of occultism and ritualism will also be on the ascendency



Snake with eyes, releasing fire in different parts of the country



10. If we are not careful, a coup could take place. I saw arms without bodies holding weapons and undertaking destructive actions. The hand was swift and untraceable, its target was the presidency.



I asked the Lord and he said he loves Ghana and therefore instructed me to say it and alert the leaders to take measures because it could happen when we are unaware



11. A prominent person will travel to seek medical care but won’t return



12. Lots of policemen will be lost unless we pray otherwise, they’d be lost through exchange of bullets.



13. Things are tough in the nation but I saw a pit and a giant in it. That hole was filled with darkness and the giant was squeezing Ghana into the valley then a hand from above was rescuing some people



14. Civil wars could break out in some African countries and they’d be reported on CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera etc. there is the need for prayers and more prayers



15. Finances will be tough but those faithful to God will have it easy.



16. There shall be lots of marriages this year.



17. There is white cloud from God onto the land but there are some spirits that want to block it and it led to a struggle. If prayers are enough, things will not



18. Accidents could be rampant this year but if people pray, if the nation prays, God will release fire from heaven to cure these accidents. NRSC should be on their game







SARA