Coup d’états cannot solve Africa’s problems – Yaw Buaben

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coup d’état doesn’t have standard procedures in dealing with corruption, Former MP



West African bloc should be resolved through dialogue and constitutional system, Buaben Asamoa



Akufo-Addo raises concern over breach of constitutional order in West Africa



The communications director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has indicated that Coup d’état is not an option in dealing with corruption in governance.



According to him, the coup is disruptive and has no answers to the challenges confronting the African governance systems.



Speaking on Asaase radio, he said “a coup is not the solution to the problems we’ve outlined [in West Africa]. A coup as we’ve observed is disruptive, it doesn’t have the magic wand, it doesn’t have standard procedures, methodologies for dealing with corruption in governance, for dealing with difficulties of economic growth and dealing with insecurity and so forth. It is a larger context than that.



“…So, perhaps we are confronted at this time and particularly in West Africa by the need to deal more closely in the evolving systems of governance that we have,” asaaseradio.com quoted the former Adentan MP.



Meanwhile, ECOWAS chairman, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has raised concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’états and attempted coup d’état in some member states.



Addressing the opening session of an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the political situation in Burkina Faso, on Thursday 3 February 2022, in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the emerging threat of coups in the ECOWAS sub-region ought to be “addressed jointly and authoritatively before it gets out of hand.”