Coup comments an attack on Ghana's democracy – Information Minister

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt will not accept comments that can incite the public, Nkrumah



‘Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear’ – MP



Current economic conditions can serve as grounds for a coup, Atuguba



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has described predictions on the likelihood of a coup in Ghana due to the country’s current economic challenges by some notable Ghanaians as an attack on the country’s democracy.



According to him, the coup comments are inappropriate and can incite some faction of the public, asaaseradio.com reported.



The minister said that although the government respects different views of the citizenry on its policies and national developments, it will not accept comments that can incite the public to revolt.



“Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointed because, despite COVID-19, Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.



“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” Nkrumah is reported to have told journalists in Accra.



The minister, who is also a member of parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, made these comments reacting to a statement by the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, on the possibility of a military overtake in Ghana.



The Dean of UG Law School is reported to have said that Ghana's current economic situation could serve as a basis for a military overtake.



He indicated that if nothing is done to avert the current hardship being faced by Ghanaians, a coup might happen.



"We do not want a coup in this country, yet I fear if we don't act quickly, we will have one on our hands very soon," Prof Atuguba is reported to have said.