Coup comments: There’s a difference between action and speech - Obed Asamoah condemns arrests

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two face charges of treason



Obed Asamoah condemns persons making coup calls in Ghana



Prof. Atuguba under fire for making suggestions about coup



Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Obed Asamoah, has condemned the arrest of persons alleged to have made comments about coup d’états.



According to Dr. Obed Asamoah, the basis for arresting someone in relation to coup comments should be the availability of ample evidence to support intent instead of relying on statements alone.



“There is a difference between speech and action. [If I were the Attorney General] I will take action only when there is evidence of preparation to carry out a coup. If somebody is only talking, I will just take it to be over-excitement. I won’t go arresting people for that,” he stated during an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.



There have been various allusions to a possible coup d’état in Ghana with some analysts citing current economic conditions in the country aside others.



The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, while delivering a lecture on Ghana’s economy and its effect on constitutional processes, suggested that the current state of Ghana’s economy could be a potential basis for coup d’état.



While calling for urgent actions to change the current state of Ghana’s economy, Professor Atuguba said “We do not want a coup in this country. Yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one in our hands very soon.”



His statement however has attracted criticism including calls for the arrest of the private legal practitioner.



There is a division among the Ghanaian populace over how seriously the state must treat talks of a coup d’état with two individuals currently facing charges for treason-related offenses.



But according to Dr. Obed Asamoah, there is no justification for the occurrence of a coup d’état considering its dire consequences.



“I know they [Coup plotters] think that they want to help the underprivileged but they don’t know what really happened [previously]. They haven’t had experiences of a coup d’état. In the confusion of the coup, one of the things that happen is, individual soldiers, take vengeance on people. They harass people because they have had some issues with those individuals, and that is not helpful,” he cautioned.