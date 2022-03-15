Coup comment trial: 'Still justice for sale' - What the inscriptions on Barker-Vormawor's placard reads

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

The embattled convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has returned to court on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for the continuation of the hearing of his treason felony case.



Appearing in court at the Ashaiman District Court with the typically heavy-security presence, the youth activist held out a placard that read the inscriptions, “STILL JUSTICE FOR SALE.”



Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Kotaka International Airport upon his return to the country, and was put before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was denied bail and remanded into police custody.



The police in a statement said his arrest was necessitated by comments he made on social media to the effect that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy, popularly known as E-Levy, is passed into law.



A subsequent application by lawyers for the youth activist to seek answers from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Attorney-General on why their client was detained more than 48 hours was thrown away by the Tema High Court.



The court advised that the lawyers should rather appeal the bail if they so wish.



The judgment on the appeal for bail is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



