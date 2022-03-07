Coup comment: I wouldn’t be surprised if Prof Atuguba is invited – Dr. Ayine

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Prof Atuguba speaks about possibility of coup citing economic downturn



KT Hammond wants Police to invite Atuguba for comments



Dominic Ayine says KT Hammond took leave of his brains in criticizing the Prof



Bolgatanga East Member of Parliament, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has stated that he will not be surprised if Prof Raymond Atuguba is invited over recent comments relating to conditions that could trigger a coup.



Dr. Ayine, himself a lawyer, holds that even though in his opinion, there exists no legal basis for such an invitation, recent arrests of activists and journalists show a kneejerk reaction on the part of national security.



Asked by a Joy News journalist if an invitation should go to Prof Atuguba, Ayine responded: “I would not be very surprised because there is a certain tendency to engage in kneejerk reactions when it comes to matters of this nature.



“You can talk about the #FixTheCountry gentleman, he is still in detention and is being tried, you can talk about the number of journalists who have been picked up for expressing their minds about the conditions of the country and so on.



“So, I will not be surprised if he is invited but legally there is no basis for inviting him, in my opinion,” he stressed.



One of the major voices calling for Atuguba’s arrest is Adansi-Asokwa MP, KT Hammond who whiles admitting that Atuguba made a conditional statement, pointed out that he couldn’t be excused because of his stature in society and knowledge of the law.



“The others could be pardoned for their ignorance of the law and ignorance of every other thing that you can think about. Atuguba doesn’t have that privilege…I am saying that he’s taken leave of his senses. He doesn’t have that privilege. Professor of law, he must know what is there in the Constitution.



“We don’t intend to do anything he is suggesting, if we don’t do, the way is paved for the military to take over. Is that what he is suggesting?” he asked.



“I am surprised by now they [Police] have not called him. Certainly, they should invite him. At his level, he has no reason, no excuse to make that kind of statement,” he stated.



Dr. Ayine, however, held that his colleague MP had done himself a disservice by the comment which he said suggested that Hammond had also taken leave of his brains.



“I think that the Hon. KT Hammond did not do himself a lot of good and as I am saying this, he is my very good friend, but he didn’t do himself a lot of good.



“I think he actually took leave of his brains when he made that comment about Dean Atuguba,” he submitted.