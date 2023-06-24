Coup attempt on Vladimir Putin: What we know so far about situation in Russia

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

In the late hours of Friday, June 23, news reports began to emerge of mercenary group from Russia, Wagner saying its mercenaries have seized “all military facilities” in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.



Leader of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an earlier video message, said President Vladimir Putin had made false claims about the invasion of Ukraine back in February 2022.



The move by Wagner sent shock waves across the world over a potential civil war likely to escalate between Russia’s president and the group which is made up of Russians.



Yevgeny Prigozhin who has denied claims of a military coup said his group have deployed in Voronezh which is further north of Russia. But the move, according to experts, is meant to topple Russia’s Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu and its entire leadership.



In response to the developments, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, in an address to the nation, accused the group of ‘stabbing the nation in the back’ and vowed to punish all those behind it.



Across Russia’s many regions, security forces have tightened their grip in order to avert the potential civil war.



Ahead of Wagner’s move, tensions have been growing over how Russia was fighting the war with Ukraine while Wagner leader Prigozhin has criticized Russia's military leadership numerous times after the invasion.



The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the Russian army which have been deployed in Ukraine since February 2022.



