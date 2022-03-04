Coup Premonitions: Nunoo Mensah calls president to heed advice

Politics of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A former Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brig. General Rtd. Nunoo Mensah, has attributed the recurrent warnings about the premonitions of a coup d’état, to a culture of insensitivity demonstrated by the political class.



Speaking on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea with Julius Caesar Anadem, the onetime National Security Coordinator described as unconscionable, the level of opulence flaunted by affluent government officials in the face of the hungry and disillusioned youth.



He averred, “This is coming because of frustrations. I can relate to the story of a graduate of Legon taking 100 cedis a month. What do you want them to say? This situation that young people are going through is magnifying itself into a state where they wish Ghana burns because they have nothing to lose.



"From the government all the way down, Ghanaians buy the biggest cars and the biggest land cruisers you can find in Germany and I wonder whether they have brains in their heads to be spending money to buy such expensive things when people cannot get food to eat,” he lamented.



The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba has come under a barrage of criticism, for suggesting that a coup d’etat may be rife in Ghana.



The convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is facing treason felony charges for declaring a contentious position of a coup required to kick against government’s proposed Electronic Transactions Levy.



Brigadier Nunoo Mensah condemned any call for a coup insisting Coup D’états launched the country into its worst days since the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“I am not trying to glorify coup d’états. I hate it. It is a terrible thing which brings many troubles. But when you are down there, he that is down fears no fall,” he warned.



Advising the president to heed advice, the retired soldier alluded to circumstances that prevailed around one of Ghana’s coups, he recounted meetings when he and General Hamidu warned a sitting president, General I.K. Acheampong, against a coup that materialized two years after the caution.



“Two years before June 4, 1979, I was chief of staff. Two years before, we warned the government at a meeting but General Acheampong did not take our warnings seriously. Two years on, there was this mayhem that claimed the lives of some of the greatest soldiers we have ever produced,” he recounted.



The octogenarian further took it out at the younger generation of Ghanaians over what he described as laziness and the general lackadaisical attitude towards working hard to leave a legacy for their country.