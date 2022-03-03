Coup: It’s not automatic that soldiers will transform economy – Obed Asamoah

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

There is no assurance that coup makers will be able to transform an economy, a former Attorney General, Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah has told persons clamoring for a military takeover in Ghana due to the hardships in the economy.



He told TV3’s Roland Walker in an interview that “This fix Ghana elements, some of them are openly calling for a military takeover. Those people are childish. When a coup happens the power that is wielded by the soldiers immediately after the coup is not discriminatory, they look at it in personal terms.



“If for example you have crossed some military officer in traffic and he is annoyed with you he is coming to shoot you in the confusion of the revolution.



“Or maybe, you have been fighting with him over some girlfriend, in the confusion he will shoot you. So the consequences can be non-discriminatory, they can affect the very people who are asking for that,” he said.



“The other thing is you can have a military government that will be completely inefficient,” he added.