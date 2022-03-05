Coup Comment: 'He should have known better' - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah scolds Prof Atuguba

General News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has criticized the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba.



Prof Atuguba has been severely criticized for suggesting that Ghana is susceptible to a coup, looking at the hardship in the country.



According to him, “we do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands.



"There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent."



“Ghana's economic problems started before Covid-19. On balance, Covid-19 was a good thing for Africa and Ghana,” he said at a forum held by Solidare Ghana.



Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said as a learned person, Prof Atuguba should have known better.



"As an intellectual, he should have known better . . . he could have just expressed his mind instead of sowing such seeds in the minds of people. The government is not against free speech but you can’t take advantage of that and preach coup," he stated.