Countries that build trust in outsiders at the expense of citizens suffer in progress - Dr Kofi Amoah

Regional News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah, popularly known as Citizen Kofi, has suggested Ghana needs a determined mindset change from dependency to "can do and must do" status.



According to him, the major challenge confronting Ghana is the existing superiority mindset that the West is smarter and more intelligent hence we must listen, copy and in general follow their dictates. He said that should never be the case.



Using China and other fast developing countries as an example, he said, it is worthy to notice that a country like China, having been colonized by many European nations (Germany, France, Italy, UK etc), rose from abject poverty and have presently become the second-largest economy in the world.



He added China succeeded after eroding the perception that certain white people possess the smarts and intelligence to create healthy and expansive economies and societies.



"A nation whose citizens do not have confidence in themselves but instead repose a great deal of their confidence and trust in outsiders will struggle to succeed," He said.



The Chief Executive Officer of Progeny Ventures International was speaking at the launch of 70th-anniversary celebration of Opoku Ware Senior High School.



Dr. Amoah reiterated, it is very sad to admit that small countries like Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea etc have developed much more in economics and social welfare than a resource-rich country like Ghana.



He was however worried over how we're lagging despite boasting ourselves with gold, bauxite, fertile forests, agriculture assets, oil and many other things.



Outlining the blueprints Ghana needs, he suggested that there must be confidence, belief, trust and unity among the people of Ghana.



Secondly, he suggested that Ghana as a nation must strive for excellence as individual citizens and uphold excellence as a national goal and character.



The main celebration which is set for February 2022 next year, saw many dignitaries such as clergies, professors, chiefs and scholars, most of whom were alumni of the school, present during the program launch.



Other political figures who graced the occasion included the honourable Agric Minister, Akoto Afriyie, William Owuraku Aidoo, deputy energy minister, Mr. Stephen Amoah, MP - Nhyiaeso constituency and many others.



