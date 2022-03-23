Council of State’s 20% cut in allowances exemplary – Agyeman-Duah

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Council of State has been exemplary following the decision to reduce their allowances by 20 percent until the end of the year, a Former United Nations Senior Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has said.



In his view, this decision demonstrates that they recognize the challenges facing the country at the moment.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reduced the salaries of all his appointees by up to 30 percent.



This is one of the measures introduced by the government to deal with the economic problems facing the country at the moment, the Presidency said.



The President assured the nation that the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta will be announcing the measures that have been taken by the government to tackle the economic challenges facing the country at the moment.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said this during a meeting with Council of State members at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 22.



He said, “The Minister for Finance is going to have major engagement with the nation on Thursday where he is going to be in the position to layout specifically the measures that we have taken or we intend to take to correct or put the ship of sail better.”



Mr. Akufo-Addo further observed that the challenges that are facing Ghana are similar to those pertaining to many countries around the world.



He noted that it is no secret that Ghana is going through economic turbulence.



He said the government has the ability to find solutions to the challenges.



“It is no secret that our economy is going through difficult times. It is also no secret that we are not alone in that exercise. The many of the phenomena that we are facing are phenomena that are apparent in many other parts of the world but that doesn’t, therefore, mean that government is impotent in trying to find solutions,” the President said.



Members of the Council of State have also decided to reduce their monthly allowances by 20 percent until the end of the year.



This decision was taken due to the economic difficulties that the country is facing at the moment, Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Siriboe, said.



Speaking during a meeting with the President at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 22, Nana Otuo Siriboe II said “Mr. President, over the past few weeks, the Council has been deliberating on the current economic conditions of the country and have been collecting views with the view to sharing with you as early as possible.



“As we were going through our routines, you and your cabinet were at a retreat over the same issues. Since yesterday, we have been fed with snippets of information regarding some of the decisions that you have made.



“We are particularly delighted to read that you and your cabinet have decided to reduce some of your emoluments and your allowances. Mr. President, in tandem with your decision we as Council of State had also decided that we will reduce our monthly allowances by 20 percent until the end of this year.”



Reacting to this development in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom on the mid-day news on Wednesday, March 23, Prof Agyemang-Duah who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the John Agyekum Kuffuor Foundation said “I think it is exemplary of the Council of state. As the chairman said, their decision follows that of the government to reduce allowances of government appointees. So on the two fronts; we are beginning to see some visible changes towards the crisis we have but this is just the beginning.



“Regarding the government’s own decision to reduce salaries of the appointees, I think that is also is good, I hear it is about 30 percent. But salary reductions are part of what I will call the invisible because people don’t see, all they know is that salaries have been reduced. So probably, the government can go another step to do more visible illustrations of this new resolve to contain the exploding expenditure of the government.



“What do I mean by this? First of all, the size of government itself, as many people have said, is too much and I think if the government were to look critically at overhauling the whole structure of governance it will reduce tremendously the amount that we spend on it. Because if you look at some of the ministries and agencies of government, certainly many of them can merge, some of them can be reduced to low levels.



“I think, first, we can commend the government, we should commend the Council of State but I think they need to take further steps to really dramatize to the public that we are in a crisis mood that we need to undertake austerity measures.”