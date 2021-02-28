General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Council of State member who owns Legon Cities FC bags energy honour

Richard K. Atikpo was awarded for his contributions in the Energy Sector

The Executive Chairman of Gulf Energy, Richard K. Atikpo has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to the Energy Sector in Ghana and His election to the very high office of the Council of State in Ghana.



He received a citation of honour from the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Executive Revellers meeting which took place last week at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. The award was presented to him by the Rector of the GIMPA, Prof Philip Ebow Bondzie-Simpson. His company, Gulf Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Lemla Petroleum Limited was recognised as one of the Top 10 Petroleum Industry leaders of 2020.



Present at the ceremony included the Energy Minister-Designate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Chief Director of the Energy Ministry Lawrence Apaalse, Ali Nuhu, Director, Petroleum downstream, Professor Alexander Dodoo, Director-General, Ghana Standards Authority, Yaw Agyemang-Duah,1st Chairman AOMC and Samuel Asare Bediako, UPPF Coordinator together with officials of the National Petroleum Authority.



Receiving the award, Chairman Atikpo, who is also the owner of Legon Cities Football Club expressed his appreciation for the honour done him and promised to bring his expertise to bare on the Energy Sector as an advisor to the President in an industry which has seen a massive growth over the last decade.



‘I am extremely humbled by this honour done me. This has surely come about by dint of hard work and the support of all of you. The industry is a very challenging and competitive one but I am confident that we can only get better with time as a leading player in the world in the not too distant future, he stressed.’



The newly-elected Member of the Council of State representing the Oti Region is expected to bring his expertise to bare on the Oil sector as a Member of the August body that advises the President of the Republic.