Council of State donates GHS50,000 cash to the Apiate support fund

The Apiate Support Fund Committee paid a courtesy call on the Chairman and members of the Council of State who intend donated a sum of GHS50,000 cash as their contribution towards the reconstruction of the Apiate community.



The visit was at the behest of the council to brief them on what the committee have been up to since their inauguration.



In response to this request, the Chairperson of the Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee shortly before the donation gave a short presentation on the operations of the committee since their inauguration.



In her presentation, she gave details on how the explosion occurred, why it occurred, the need for setting up the fund and outlined in succession the number of individuals and institutions who have donated towards the fund, reiterating the President's instructions to use the monies accumulated to build a Green, sustainable and model community for the people of Appiatse.



On behalf of the Council the, the Chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe who doubles as Paramount Chief of Asante-Juaben Traditional Area, presented an envelope with the cash of GHS50,000 to Rev. Joyce Aryee saying " this is money from our own resources, not from government funds, individual members of the council culminated this as our contribution to support the Appiatse Support fund".



Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee who received the cash donation on behalf of her Committee gave a short but hearty appreciation message to the Council, describing them as the fragrance of good in a smelly society.



She said "What you have shown here is a kind of leadership that is so extraordinary. A lot of times people behave in Ghana as if things are so bad and because evil smells badly, you get the smell of evil overpowering the fragrance of Good."



"I would like us to remember that the fragrance of good will always permeate through the stench of evil and for us from the Appiatse Support Fund, you are the fragrance of good, you are the fragrance of eminence of states men and women in our country who can provide us with the leadership we need and we are very grateful," she added.