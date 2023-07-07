Council of State convenes ‘emergency’ meeting with Organised Labour to address July 10 strike

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

The Council of State has called Organised Labour for an emergency meeting today, Friday, July 7, 2023.



In a 3News report, the purpose of the meeting is to address the impending strike set for July 10, 2023, as declared by Organised Labour last month.



Following failed negotiations and a stalemate between the two parties, the workers decided to embark on a strike starting July 10.



The workers are demanding the reinstatement of three union leaders who were dismissed by the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited for joining the union.



Since the announcement of the strike on June 26, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has intervened and directed both parties to engage in dialogue and provide a progress report.



However, after a series of negotiations, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, the spokesperson for Organised Labour, expressed disappointment with the outcome of the final round of talks held on Thursday, July 6.



"We are very disappointed. When we left here on [Wednesday], we were hopeful that [on Thursday] we would reach an agreement. We were willing to fulfill all the requests made by the management," is quoted to have said.



He continued that the management of Sunon Asogli Power reverted to their initial positions, leaving Organised Labour with no choice but to proceed with the strike.



"What that means is that our notice remains valid, and on Monday, July 10, all workers under Organised Labour will stay at home," he added.





Recognizing the potential impact of the impending labour shutdown, the Council of State called leadership of the workers to avert a labour shutdown from Monday, July 10.



