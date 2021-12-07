Council of State Chairman commissions Appianyinase Palace

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

The Juabenhene and the chairman of the Council of State Dasebre Otuo Siriboe II has

commissioned the Appianyinase Palace, in a colourful ceremony at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.



The grand commissioning formed part of the golden jubilee celebration of Dasebre.

The modern-day edifice was solely financed by Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II and it houses seven bedrooms and a spacious conference hall for the chiefs.

The Council of State chairman commended the Appianyinasehene highly for construction of the edifice.



Nana Kwanfo II in a post-commissioning interview told the media that his quest to give the people of Appianyinase a befitting palace informed him and his council of elders to construct the facility.



"I realized that my people deserve a more appropriate palace and when I discussed with my elders, they bought into the idea."



Also present to grace the event was Nana Akosua Akyamaa III ,the Juabenhemaa. The plush palace was dedicated by Rt Rev is the Diocessan Bishop of the methodist church, Effiduasi.



