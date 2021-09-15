Council of Prophets thank the court for releasing Rev Owusu Bempah

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested for threatening the life of Nana Agradaa



• He was arrested with four others on Sunday



• The NPAACC has thanked the court and the police for granting him bail





Chairman of the National Prophetic and Apostolic Churches Council (NPAACC), Bishop Salifu Amoako, has commended the Accra High Court and the Ghana Police Service for granting their member, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah bail.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Council of prophets noted that they are "relieved” now that Rev Owusu Bempah is a free man.



The leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries was on Monday, September 13, remanded into police custody by the Accra High Court for brandishing a weapon and also assaulting some police personnel during his arrest.



According to reports, the popular preacher stormed the residence of Nana Agradaa to threaten her life with a weapon. Rev Owusu Bempah was on Sunday, September 12, picked up by the police with four others at his church premises.



Following his arrest, the National Prophetic and Apostolic Churches Council appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in securing bail for Rev. Owusu Bempah at a press conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



The man of God was today, granted bail in the sum of GHC200, 000 with two sureties.



NPAACC in reaction to the latest development have thanked persons who played a role in the release of their member.



"This bail is a sign of relief to us and to the man of God himself and we anxiously look forward to receive him back home. Thank you and God bless us all," parts of the statement read.











