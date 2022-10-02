Could ECG's prepaid central database have been hacked?

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Security and National Cybersecurity officials have been called in to help the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, address a technical glitch that has resulted in the inability of customers to purchase prepaid credits.



ECG has over the last few days repeatedly assured patrons that it is working to restore the technical challenge it faced with prepaid consumers on E-cash and PNS metering systems. The issue started on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



According to sources, there is enough power to be sold but that the particular meters were unable to be topped up, a situation that led to customers thronging most ECG offices to vent their frustrations.



A Graphic Online report said it had gathered from "sources within ECG that the systems have been compromised by external sources who are currently controlling the source codes and have refused to release them to the ECG."



Aside the immediate goal of working to restore the system, the report noted that, "the ECG is currently undertaking a comprehensive audit of its system to establish what caused the technical failure that has affected service to many of its prepaid customers around the country."



The specific role of the two security outfits was to help get to the bottom of what happened to the system with the view to avert future recurrence.



"There is a high suspicion of the system having been hacked, hence the support from the Cyber Security Authority," the Graphic Online report added.





In a September 30, 2022 tweet, Bright Simons of IMANI Africa observed the impact of the ECG challenges: "Queues are building up across Accra as electricity consumers try to load up prepaid credits at the few vendors that appear unaffected by software glitches. Prepaid was brought in to prevent commercial losses due to customer arrears but no safeguards were put in for downtime."By the way, the software glitches at ECG is a reminder to Ghanaian leaders to THINK CRITICALLY as they continue to push this flawed idea of centralising all civic services in one Ghana Card database. Should a zero day or ransomware exploit occur, the country will shut down!" he stated.ECG on the same day, released a statement that said working hours was to be extended to make up for the huge backlog that had been created by the incident.The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured customers of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of its commitment to ensuring that the Company resolves technical anomaly regarding the purchase of electricity.The Commission, in a statement, said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in full discussions with the service provider to address the issue.The ECG on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, informed its customers on the Ecash and PNS metering systems that due to a technical challenge, purchase of electricity credit had been interrupted, affecting customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.The Company on Thursday, September 29, 2022, said that it was working to rectify the technical anomaly, which had affected the purchase of electricity.It, therefore, urged customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western and Volta regions to visit the Company’s district offices to purchase electricity.Meanwhile, some customers have described the incident as unfortunate and asked the PURC to direct ECG to compensate those affected.SARA