Cosumnes River College president champions All Africa Education Summit in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

President of Cosumnes River College, Dr Edward C. Bush is one of the leading organizers for the inaugural All Africa Education Summit scheduled to take place from September 19 to 24 at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.



The organizer of the anticipated high profile event, The Obokese Foundation has stated that plans are far advanced for the summit.



So far, about 15 historically black colleges and universities have signed up for the summit, the organizers added.



And among the dignitaries to grace the summit with his heavy presence is the award-winning Cosumnes River College President.



He recently received an award for outstanding leadership in Progress in Diversity at the 46th annual conference held in Monterey, California, where the Association of California Community Colleges Administrators (ACCCA) honoured him.



He is also the co-founder and executive board member for the non-profit organization African American Male Educational Network and Development (Amend).

ACCCA, established in 1975 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of administrator's rights through advocacy, has become the premier member-supported professional organization for administrators and managers of California's 114 community college campuses and their district offices.



ACCCA’s Award for Progress in Diversity recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in their efforts to expand the concept of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the wider higher education community.



The criteria for this award recognizes both the recipient as well as the institution, with specific focus on a) the initiative of the individual to spearhead efforts to expand diversity and equity, and, b) demonstrated ability to nurture systemic and structural change that has historically stalled efforts in these areas.



Dr. Bush received unanimous endorsement by the ACCCA Awards Selection Committee as the 2022 recipient.



The Committee, in support of its selection, described Dr Bush as follows:



Your nomination and the many letters we received in support of your selection were impressive and outlined in detail for the committee the many contributions you've made, and the lives you touched in your work to expand our understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the community colleges in California.



The Obokese Foundation is happy to add its voice in recognition of Dr. Bush’s special achievement. Obokese enthusiastically applauds this accomplishment, both as a testament to Dr. Bush’s demonstrative dedication to ACCA’s mission, as well as, a forecast and preview of incredible things to come beginning with our collaboration to bring the first-ever All Africa Education Summit to Cape Coast University.



From 19-24 September 2022, this inaugural conference will bring together more than 200 Diaspora college/university students, faculty and stakeholders for a transformative cultural immersion and developmental collaboration process, towards a better understanding and appreciation of our individual and collective responsibilities, duties and obligations to build upon the spirits of the 2019 Year of Return/Beyond The Return 2030 by building the capacity to solve our own problems and chart our one destiny towards a Ghana Beyond Aid in creating the Africa that we want.