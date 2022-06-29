Cost of transporting Ameri plant reeks of corruption, we vehemently oppose it – Minority

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Transporting Ameri plant for $35m too much, John Jinapor suggests



Transfer Ameri plant to VRA, Minority to government



Transferring Ameri plant to Kumasi will help stabilise power supply – Govt



The minority caucus in parliament has raised concern about the alleged $35 million dollars cost to be incurred for the transportation of the Ameri plant to Kumasi,



The minority suggested that some government officials are trying to loot the state by transferring the project to its allies.



Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament John Jinapor, who made these remarks at the Parliament of Ghana on Tuesday, added that government should transfer the project to the Volta River Authority (VRA) because it has the technicalities to transport the plant at a far lower cost.



“We wish to state as a Minority that we are vehemently opposed to the whole idea of spending a whopping $35 million, which translates to over GH¢280 million. We call on the government to transfer that plant to the Volta River Authority, as was originally envisaged.



“The VRA has the capacity to handle and manage the plant. We will use every parliamentary process to ensure that this illegitimate way of appropriating the Ameri plant to cronies will not be tolerated, and we will do everything within our means to ensure that we live up to expectation,” he said.



The government has said that the transfer of the Ameri plant from this current location to Kumasi is very important since it will help stabilize the power supply to all parts of the country.



The government of ex-President John Dramani Mahama in 2015 signed a deal with AMERI Energy to supply 10tm2500+ power turbines to produce 250mw of electricity.



Under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer Agreement signed on 10th February 2015, the Africa & Middle East Resources Investment Group Llc (AMERI) had the sole responsibility to source funding, construct the plant, install all auxiliary services as well as operate the plant for a maximum period of five years after which the entire plant is to be reverted to the government of Ghana at no additional cost.



In January 2022, the government took full ownership of the plant and subsequently decided to transfer the plant from its location in the Western Region to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.







