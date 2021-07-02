Cost of filing fees for elections inspire corruption – Domelevo

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has proposed a reduction in the amounts paid as filing fees for elected public service holders because it is a major cause of corruption in most government institutions.



According to him, the high cost of election campaigns is what inspires government officials to engage in corrupt practices when they assume office.



He urged the National Commission for Civic Education [NCCE] to create a common campaign platform for politicians so they are not compelled to spend money beyond their means.



“The cost of elections is so much that, they borrow money at times and at times they use their own money and recoup it with interests,” the former Auditor General said.



He went on to say, “The state would have to provide resources for them but not give the money to the people themselves and secondly the NCCE can create a common platform if its television-radio and our EC should put a reduction on the amounts people must pay as filing fees.”



Daniel Yaw Domelevo said this at a lecture dubbed ‘Domelevo Accountability Lectures’, organized by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung on the theme: "Can a public officer fight corruption without political backing."



