Cost of Akufo-Addo’s latest trip could've paid 7000 NABCo trainees – Ablakwa

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s latest presidential trip on a hired private plane could have paid 7000 NABCO trainees Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.



According to Mr Ablakwa, the President’s latest trip cost the taxpayer GHS4.9million.



This amount he said can pay 7000 NABCO trainees GH¢700 each.



“Think about this, with the latest lavish presidential cruise costing the Ghanaian taxpayer some GHS4.9million, what this actually means is that at a stipend of GH¢700 a month, Prez Akufo-Addo could have paid as many as 7000 NABCO trainees and perhaps avert the NABCO demonstrations,” Mr Ablakwa posted on Facebook.



His comment comes on the back of a demonstration by NABCO trainees last week.



The NABCO beneficiaries have not been paid for several months.



The President’s latest trip was a 10-day working visit to France, Guyana, Belgium, Germany and UK.