Corruption number one barrier to sustainable devt – Swiss Ambassador

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Philipp Stalder has met with Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, to speak about the operationalization of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) since his appointment in July 2021.



Mr. Stalder noted that Switzerland strongly fights corruption globally and welcomes the establishment of effective and independent anti-corruption agencies.



He noted that corruption is the number one barrier to sustainable development.



The OSP serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level.