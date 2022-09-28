Corruption is the only industry thriving under Akufo-Addo – Former NDC parliamentary candidate

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Former National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Nhyiayeso, Evangelist Richard Prah has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of allowing corruption to fester under his administration.



According to him, the corruption under the current administration is reaching unimaginable heights despite the current economic hardship which is having an impact on businesses.



“Under the NPP and Nana Addo, the only business or industry thriving, which is illegal, but has been formalized and legalized is the corruption industry,” he stated during an interview with Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.



“The corruption business is thriving such that, from 2017–2021 alone this country has lost 50.6 billion to corruption, then it means the corruption industry is doing well,’’ he added.



On the impact of the current economic situation on businesses, Evangelist Prah noted that several businesses in the country are folding up.

‘‘Some business people don’t want to talk due to victimization; they know it, they have had to vary things in their office and businesses because of bad governance.’’

‘‘It’s not easy now in Ghana, I am telling you. Businesses are just folding up.’’



He aded, "This government lied to people, they collapsed the banking sector and have also collapsed the small-scale mining sector only to enrich themselves.’’



He, however, expressed hope that the economy will take a different turn when former President John Dramani Mahama leads the National Democratic Congress to regain power in 2024.



‘‘Businesses are just hanging in there, they are just surviving not breaking even, not making a profit, hoping the NDC under Mahama will come and save them,’’ he stated.











