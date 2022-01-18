Corruption is a profit-making venture for the political class – Expert

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Corporate Governance Expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Dr. Kwaku Anane Gyinde has stated that the issue of corruption is a profit-making venture for the political class.



He further stated that the political class uses public office for their political gains and that corruption is a real issue.



”Corruption is not defined in Ghana as a criminal offensive act criminalized “, he added.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Lecturer quoted Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to support his submission saying “the best way to fight corruption is to build a strong Public Opinion against it”.



”When everybody thinks it is normal, it will be difficult to fight it”, he suggested.



He added that the real fight against corruption is the change of mindset and the best way to fight it, is to make it unattractive.



“We need to create a situation where we make corruption a criminal act because in our society, we have not defined corruption as being right or wrong. It has not been defined in Ghana as a criminal offense”, he added.



An Activist, Bernard Oduro Takyi on the other hand stated that corruption is a game for the big boys to “bambam”.



He added that certain religious undertones ginger people to be corrupt.



”They have certain presumptions that, if they become Chief Executive Officers and they can embezzle money, they can go to God and ask for forgiveness”, he added.