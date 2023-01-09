Corruption is Ghana's 'greatest enemy'; political bankrollers 'hijack' nation's wealth – Agyinasare

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has said: “It’s obvious the greatest enemy” of Ghana is corruption.



“Looking at the way political parties fund their activities and campaigns, our view is that we are not going to fight corruption anytime soon”, the founder of Perez Chapel International said on Sunday, 8 January 2023 when the national leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) worshipped at the Perez Dome to thank God for how far He has brought the party.



Archbishop Agyinasare observed: “Those political business people who fund politicians end up hijacking the wealth of the nation”.



“Politicians, help us fight this”, he pleaded, noting: “Our nation is sinking too fast and we can’t continue in this direction.



“Those who gain political power must not use it as a means to amass wealth for yourselves and your loved ones”, he admonished, urging: “You must exorcise the perception that Ghanaian politicians go into office to steal from the public purse and do not do anything for free”







Read below Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s full speech:



I want to welcome the NDC for choosing to have its thanksgiving service in the Perez Dome. Being one of the two major political parties in this country, they could have chosen to have the service in a lot of places. I want to congratulate them for their contribution to our democracy in this fourth republic. Another feather in your cap, is your party’s support for the sexuality bill in parliament. With one of its spokespersons being my own son and an elder in the person of Hon Elder Sam Nartey George.



Matthew 12:25 KJV “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:”



A. On Internal Contests and Unity



It is said that in Politics there are 3 sets of people you meet along the path



1. Those who openly and passionately support you



2. Those who are openly and passionately against you



3. Those who may mean well but neither defend nor attack you. They may even avoid being associated with you



