Corruption, indiscipline, lawlessness are the main problems hindering Ghana’s development – Bawumia

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that corruption and indiscipline are the main problems hindering Ghana’s development.



These problems, he noted, have been with the country since its independence because no government has come up with a data-driven solution to fix them.



“The problems that we have as a nation are, we are largely undisciplined society, a corrupt society, a lawless society, an untrustworthy society, an inefficient government bureaucracy, a tax-dodging society, an informal society and a non-transparent society.



“… since independence, governments after governments have, by and large, not focused on building systems to reduce bribery and corruption, the systems that will make the delivery of public service efficient, systems that will enhance domestic revenue mobilisation and the systems that will make life generally easier for Ghanaians,” 3news.com reports.



The vice president said that it is for this reason that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is investing so much to build the digital infrastructure of the country to block all the loopholes that encourage corruption in the country.



“This is why we have adopted the policy of digitalization. This government is building a system that will enhance transparency, promote accountability, discipline, trustworthiness and enable inclusiveness. You fight corruption with systems, you do not fight corruption with rhetoric. We are trying to identify everybody uniquely, that is why we are issuing the Ghana Card,” Bawumia is quoted to have said at the Ghana Baptist Convention 59th Annual Session in Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 23.











