Corruption has fought and defeated Akufo-Addo with cheeky ease - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Politics of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who vowed to the people of Ghana to fight corruption has been defeated by the act he vowed to fight.



Nana Akufo-Addo while taking office in 2017, promised the people of Ghana that he will protect the public purse adding that anyone who is of the view of joining his government to make money should have a change of mind or stay out.



“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions. Public service is just that — service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this,” he said.



But in a post on his Facebook page, the former Deputy Minister for Education under the John Dramani Mahama-led administration has expressed shock at the fact that corruption has rather defeated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He made this known while referencing the Health Minister’s continuous existence in office when from all indications, he shortchanged the country in the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.



Ablakwa believes that the Minister is not the only one complicit in the ‘sick’ deal and therefore makes it very difficult for the government to sack the Minister.



His post read “No end in sight to the damning corruption reports of the Akufo-Addo government."



That the Health Minister remains at post confirms that he didn’t act alone and that he enjoys the active support of the President.



"Akufo-Addo promised to fight corruption but corruption has fought and defeated him with cheeky ease."



"Pathetically parliament, the last bastion failed this dawn to deliver the Health Minister from his misery due to the all too familiar altar of extreme destructive partisanship.”



