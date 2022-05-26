Corruption has become a lifestyle, Police smile while taking bribes - Prof. Martey laments

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof. Martey speaks at public lecture



He laments corruption in society



Ghana ranks low on 2021 corruption index



Rev Prof. Emmanuel Martey, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has lamented how corruption had become a lifestyle among the populace.



He is worried that instead of speaking up and out against the practice, engaging in it has become so normal that people smile at the canker.



Delivering a public lecture at the 140th anniversary of the Ascension congregation in Koforidua on Tuesday May 24, Prof Martey said, “corruption in Ghana, the scourge has become the Ghanaian way of life and people do not frown upon taking bribes but rather smile at it."



He cited the case of Police corruption, where he claimed that Police smile when 'offenders' put their hands in their pockets. Whereas in the United States, Police fire shots when a person reaches for their pockets.



“For instance, in America if a Policeman stops you when you are driving and you try to put your hands in your pockets, you will be shot and killed but in Ghana, if a Policeman stops you and you put your hand in your pocket the Police will start smiling,” Prof Martey stressed.



Ghana drops on Corruption Perception ranking



According to the 2021 edition of the annual corruption ranking chart by Transparency International, Ghana ranked 73rd out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI, report released on April 4.



“Ghana’s current performance is still below 50 which is the expected average, thus leaves much to be desired,” the report noted.



Out of 49 African countries ranked, Ghana placed 9th with Senegal, each bagging a score of 43.