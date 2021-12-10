Corruption can't be fought with 'see-no-evil, hear-no-evil' posture - Special Prosecutor

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has rallied for support in the fight against corruption describing the act of corruption as an evil that required concerted effort to uproot.



According to him, the good intentions of himself and the staff will "remain just good intentions with nothing concrete to show for it," without the necessary funds to operate.



He was speaking on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day that is commemorated annually on December 9.



Agyebeng stressed the need for concerted effort in the fight against corruption adding that people who see acts of corruption must rise up and speak for corrective measures to be taken.



"As we mark International Anti-Corruption Day and anti-corruption week, I invite all well-meaning Ghanaians to renew our mindsets and collectively help to turn the negative narrative of corruption to transform this Republic and place it on a solid developmental track. On this score, we must draw on the wisdom of hindsight in our pursuit of a fairer society."



He continued: "We cannot continue on the path of see-no-evil-hear-no-evil. Let us expose the evil of corruption and let us eschew corrupt practices - as we bear in mind that ours should be a life of live-and-let-live in the national interest.



"We must transform our thinking and psyche from a ritualistic gift-giving society marked by undeserved attainment of wealth to secure undue advantage in all spheres of life to one of merit-based rewards. This is our sure chance to curb corruption and we cannot miss this opportunity," he stressed.



He addressed a number of issues in his message ranging from underfunding - a problem the first Special Prosecutor had serially raised - efforts at operationalizing his office, cases that his office was currently investigating and plans for a corruption perception league table.



