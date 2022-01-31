Corruption blocks investors from coming to Ghana, fight it – Analyst tells gov’t

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Graduate School of Management and Leadership, Professor David Abdullai has called for drastic measures to reduce corruption in the country.



In his view, corruption scares investors away from Ghana hence, must be tackled with all seriousness.



“We need to educate our people for them to know that it affects the economy because if investors have that perception about one’s country there will be no investment,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, January 29 hosted by Dzifa Bampoh.



His comments come after Ghana failed to make progress in its fight against corruption as stated in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International (TI).



The report scored Ghana 43 out of a possible clean score of 100 and ranked the country 73 out of 180 countries/territories included in the 2021 index.



This CPI score indicates that, Ghana failed to make progress in the fight against corruption in the year 2021 as the score of 43 is the same as the country’s 2020 score. Ghana’s current performance is still below 50 which is the expected average and thus leaves much to be desired.



A trend analysis of Ghana’s CPI scores over the past decade, presented in the chart below shows that, the country declined by 2 points.



Equatorial Guinea, Somalia and South Sudan have the lowest scores in the region.



“The 2021 index reveals that, Botswana (55), Lesotho (38), Eswatini (32), Niger (31), Nigeria (24), Comoros (20) and South Sudan (11) are all at historic lows. In the last decade, 43 countries in the region have either declined or made no significant progress,” the statement added.



On the global level, Denmark (88), Finland (88) and New Zealand (88) top the chart as the least corrupt countries, while Somalia (13), Syria (13) and South Sudan (11) remain at the bottom of the corruption perception index.



