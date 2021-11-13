Corruption: ‘We’re far from where you wanted Ghana to be’ – Zanetor speaks

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings says Ghana's progress is stalled by the country's inability to fight corruption



• She was speaking at JJ Rawlings' remembrance mass



• Rawlings died on November 12, 2020



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the first daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has bemoaned Ghana’s inability to fight corruption.



Speaking at the remembrance mass marking the first anniversary of the passing of her father on Friday, November 12, she indicated that, the situation has stalled the progress of the country.



She said, despite efforts by her late dad to combat corruption, some politicians and civilians resorted to enriching themselves at the expense of the state and the legacies and achievements of her dad will continue to haunt individuals who engage in corruption and its related activities.



“You did everything you could when you were the leader of this country to live that ideal and convince all Ghanaians to follow suit. The journey of combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana but while you lived, you never stopped championing that cause.



“We are still far from where you wanted your beloved Ghana to be but your ideals and what you stood for, will also haunt those who choose to cut corners to achieve undeserved riches. This applies to politicians and non-politicians alike,” Dr Agyeman Rawlings said.



She described her late father as an accountable leader who lived an exemplary life for his successors.



She noted the late former President of Ghana demonstrated great leadership skills, adding that he was a loving and charismatic figure whose legacies will continue to be touted across the length and breadth of the nation.



“Probity and accountability were not just popular words associated with Jerry John Rawlings. He was, however, a man who one cannot forget easily. His loving and charismatic demeanour struck everyone he met and for mum and us every passing day brings new memories of who he was – larger than life but still a simple personality with so much warmth and compassion.



“Your passing was a loss to the whole country and the pain was one felt by most Ghanaians,” Klottey Korle legislator stressed.



JJ Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness on November 12, 2020.



He was laid in state on January 25 and January 26, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



A state burial was held at the Black Star Square, and he was subsequently interred t the Military Cemetery in Burma Camp.



