Corruption: Prosecute cases you can get convictions – Emile Short to Agyebeng

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Commissioner on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has called on the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to focus on prosecuting cases the Office of Special Prosecutor can get convictions to boost public confidence in the institution.



According to Mr. Short, the OSP since its establishment has not concluded in prosecuting any case and, thus, reduces public confidence in their ability to fight corruption.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show on a myriad of issues, on Class91.3FM Tuesday, 8 February 2022, Mr Short noted that although it was too early to pass judgment on the Special Prosecutor, it will be prudent if he can see to the conclusion of certain corrupt cases.



Mr. Short said “It’s early to pass judgment on the OSP. He says he has about 31 cases, he inherited about 31 cases, and given that the previous OSP did not prosecute any of those cases apart from the one against Mahama Ayariga which the current OSP withdrew from court because he thought there wasn’t sufficient evidence that will sustain a conviction, the result is that since the OSP was established not a single case has been prosecuted to a conclusion.



“So, my hope is that the present OSP would as soon as possible send a few cases to the court, prosecute a few cases out of the 31 cases pending.”



“He should focus on a few cases he thinks can sustain a conviction so that people will begin to have confidence in the institution and believe that the institution is ready and willing to support the fight against corruption,” Mr. Short advised.



Mr. Agyebeng in December last year in commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day disclosed his office was investigating 31 corruption-related cases after a review.



He further noted that his office would be carrying out corruption risk assessments on all major government contracts and legislations dating back to 2020.



He however bemoaned the budget allocated to his office for 2022 saying “without money, we can’t do anything. We will be reduced to writing long letters without any force.”