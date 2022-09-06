Corrupt public officials should be sentenced to death - KKD

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Renowned broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, popularly known as KKD, has called for the introduction of capital punishment for government officials caught stealing from the state.



KKD explained that the move has become necessary because corruption in the government is the number one factor hindering the country's development, and killing people who engage in corrupt activities will serve as a strong deterrent to others.



In an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the broadcaster said that if the state can't introduce capital punishment, then life imprisonment for corrupt officials should be a bare minimum.



"We all know what is killing us in Ghana? Corruption in the government is what is killing us. If the ministers of state are truthful and they know that their chief directors are misbehaving they have to sack them.



"So, we have to make bribery, corruption and thievery punishable by the death sentence. And if we don't have a death sentence in this country or we don't want to have a death sentence… for those who steal in public office, then we should have a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.



"We know the scourge of this nation. It is gargantuan theft in public office, and together we must deal with it robustly. No person or persons shall selfishly steal … or plunder the fortune or future of this beloved nation into their own sacks and warehouses and get away with it ever again," he said.



The introduction of the death sentence is one of the measures KKD suggested will help transform Ghana, which also includes making the recruitment of heads of state agencies open to the public.



His comments come on the back of the release of the 2021 Auditor General's report, which showed that Ghana lost more than GH¢1 billion due to infractions at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).



A breakdown of the total infractions showed that the revenue the country lost from tax irregularities was a little over GH¢ 989 million; cash irregularities, almost GH¢ 46 million; debts loans and advances irregularities, GH¢ almost GH¢ 31 million; payroll irregularities, over GH¢5.6 million; stores/procurement irregularities, over GH¢ 500 thousand; rent irregularities, more than GH¢7.7 million; and contract irregularities; over GH¢1.5million.



