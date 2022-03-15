Corporate Ghana urged to help provide shoes for the underprivileged

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ever thought of what life would be like without footwear?



Imagine going to work without shoes, making a hike in a hilly area without any shoes or even walking several kilometers to school in a rural community without shoes?



Imagine the pain, injuries, possible infections, etc.



Well, that is the situation for over 600 million teens, adults and children the world over who commute on a daily basis without any form of footwear.



For this reason, Ghanaian shoe manufacturing company, Shoe Fabriek is rallying corporate Ghana to provide a million shoes to the underprivileged in society as the world marks “Shoe the world day” on March 15.



The company as part of activities to celebrate the the day, says it will rally individuals as well as Corporate Ghana to act in providing shoes for persons in need of footwear across the length and breadth of the country.



The company in a statement explains that “living daily without protection on your feet can lead to a lifetime of problems including pain, injury, cuts, sores, Infections, parasites.”



The company located in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region made a statement earlier this month by making a donation of five hundred pairs of boots to cadets of five schools in the Eastern Region.



