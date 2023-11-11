CorpNation, SEB Foundations empower coastal communities for sustainable dev’t

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In a concerted effort to catalyse sustainable development along the Ghanaian coast, the CorpNation Foundation, SEB Foundation and the leadership of 11 coastal communities within the seven Coastal Districts of the Western Region, have embarked on the transformative project titled "Empowering Coastal Communities for Sustainable Development" (Phase 1).



Kicking off on November 4, 2023, at Brawire and Apewosika communities in the Nzema-East (Axim) district, this phase of the project witnessed the active participation of approximately 120 volunteers. Among them were dedicated members of youth groups, fishermen, and fishmongers, all uniting for a common cause – the sustainable development of their communities.





This initiative builds upon the success of CorpNation Foundation’s pilot project with a similar scope across the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis. The project's objectives are intricately woven into the fabric of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 17, addressing a wide range of challenges faced by coastal communities.



The coastal communities in the Western Region grapple with multifaceted challenges ranging from coastal erosion and poverty to limited access to basic healthcare and education. A significant concern is the escalating issue of plastic waste, which not only threatens the environment but also infiltrates the food chain and impacts human health.



The project is geared towards: improving socio-economic well-being, addressing environmental challenges, promoting health education, increasing access to healthcare and education services, and creating sustainable economic opportunities.





The project encompasses critical activities aimed at fostering sustainable development. These include implementing measures to protect communities from further erosion, initiating awareness campaigns and projects for proper plastic waste management, and offering leadership and skills development programs to community members.



The project actively collaborates with local and national government bodies, NGOs, and other stakeholders, forming a unified front to achieve its multifaceted objectives.



To ensure a lasting impact, the initiative focuses on community ownership and self-sustainability. CorpNation Foundation's Corporate Youth Clubs (CYCs) extend across host communities, fostering indigenous ambassadors for the initiative. These clubs connect with community leadership and other key stakeholders, epitomizing a community-led approach. The SEB Foundation's engagement drives STEM education and supports awareness and engagement sessions.





Phase 1 of the project is slated to conclude on November 18, 2023. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the journey to empower coastal communities for sustainable development. The impact of this initiative, both immediate and enduring, promises to be a beacon of positive change along the picturesque Ghanaian coastline.