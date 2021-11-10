CorpNation Foundation and Takoradi Technical University team up to solve unemployment

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A youth-based not-for-profit organization, CorpNation Foundation has partnered with Takoradi Technical University’s (TTU) Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies (CELLIBS) to solve unemployment issues in the Western Region.



The two organizations have a strategic goal of improving employment in the oil region of Ghana. As part of the partnership, both graduates and non-graduates of the Western Region will benefit from free entrepreneurship training.



During the signing of the partnership in Takoradi, the Dean Dean of CELLIBS, Dr. Ramos Asafo-Adjei emphasised that “the two parties have a long-standing relationship before this partnership. We have partnered in areas such as research, community outreach (clean-ups, health support, employment venture support) in order to impact the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and the catchment areas of the two parties positively.” The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) governing the partnership was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of TTU, Rev. Pro. John Frank Eshun and the CEO of CorpNation Foundation, Mr. Saviour Kwaku Adzika.



CELLIBS are on board with expertise to support Corpnation Foundation in outreach programmes.



Speaking at the event, the patron of Corpnation Foundation at Nana Agya Kwamina XI, Chief of Apremdo who is also a past student of TTU expressed his excitement about the partnership and mentioned the enormous benefits it has for the youth especially in the area of employment.



Since its establishment this year, Corpnation Foundation has among other achievements, carried out community clean up and sensitization activities in more than eight communities within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



This MoU is valid for an initial period of two years, commencing 8th November, 2021, and will be subject to extension or abrogation based on a mutual assessment of a continued need for the MoU between CELLIBS and Corporation Foundation.