Corp Nation Foundation joins Green Ghana Project to plant 5million trees

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Kofi Cephas, contributor

The Corp Nation Foundation also joined the green Ghana project. The renowned NGO joined the project as they also contributed their quota to the laudable government initiative.



The Green Ghana Project is an initiative that aimed at planting five million trees across Ghana to curb the deforestation situation in Ghana.



The government of Ghana through the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources brought up this idea and the project was climaxed on Friday 11th June, 2021.



The foundation which is headed by renowned musician by name Saviour Kweku Adzika, aka Corp S ayvee joined the Western Region branch of the Forestry Commission as the climaxed the tree planting activities at Fijai Senior High School.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicated in a recent submission that planting five million trees is a big investment into the country’s forestry sector.



According to him, some of the trees that were planted could help boost the country’s economic fortunes in the coming years as many of the trees planted will be Timber, Wawa, Nim, Rosewood, Shea trees.