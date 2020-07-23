You are here: HomeNews2020 07 23Article 1014064

General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Corornavirus: 682 new cases take Ghana’s load to 29,672, 26,090 recoveries

Latest updates by the Ghana Health Service shows 683 new COVID-19 cases have pushed the country's case count to 29,672.

The update on Wednesday,July 22, 2020 states that the number of recoveries has also gone up to 26,090 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll from the virus remains 153.

Ghana currently has 3,429 active cases.

Below is a regional breakdown of the coronavirus situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region – 15,706

Ashanti Region – 6,637

Western Region – 2,350

Central Region – 1,236

Eastern Region – 1,120

Volta Region – 538

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 383

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 286

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 154

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

