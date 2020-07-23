Corornavirus: 682 new cases take Ghana’s load to 29,672, 26,090 recoveries

General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Latest updates by the Ghana Health Service shows 683 new COVID-19 cases have pushed the country's case count to 29,672.
The update on Wednesday,July 22, 2020 states that the number of recoveries has also gone up to 26,090 cases.
Meanwhile the death toll from the virus remains 153.
Ghana currently has 3,429 active cases.
Below is a regional breakdown of the coronavirus situation in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region – 15,706
Ashanti Region – 6,637
Western Region – 2,350
Central Region – 1,236
Eastern Region – 1,120
Volta Region – 538
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 383
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 286
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 154
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.